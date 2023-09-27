Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Justin Barcia suffers broken ribs, broken collarbone and lung injury in LA crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Yankees' Boone repeats that slugger Judge is not expected to need offseason toe surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals' right hander Adam Wainwright, 42, says he has thrown his final pitch
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Managers should 'keep things in check' with Achane
Is Rams' Nacua 'standing strong' as a fantasy WR1?
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NFL
Los Angeles Rams
Duke Shelley
Duke
Shelley
03:27
Burrow elicits concern, Nacua produces on MNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers talk about the best performances from the Bengals and Rams Monday Night Football matchup as well as concerns about Joe Burrow’s production.
Duke Shelley
LAR
Defensive Back
#20
Rams ink CB Duke Shelley to a deal
Duke Shelley
LAR
Defensive Back
#20
Raiders add CB Duke Shelley
Duke Shelley
LAR
Defensive Back
#20
Bears sign sixth-round CB Duke Shelley
Duke Shelley
LAR
Defensive Back
#20
Bears take KSU CB Duke Shelley at 205
Is Rams’ Nacua ‘standing strong’ as a fantasy WR1?
With time running short, Rams made curious decision to punt
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, will start once cleared
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Ja’Marr Chase: You can’t knock Joe Burrow’s toughness
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late
The Bengals’ defense ‘saved the day’ vs. the Rams
Close Ad