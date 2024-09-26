Giants elevate TE Jakob Johnson, CB Duke Shelley for Thursday’s game

The Giants have made a pair of practice squad elevations for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

New York has elevated tight end/fullback Jakob Johnson and defensive back Duke Shelley.

Johnson has appeared in the last two games and has played five offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

Shelley will be making his Giants debut. He appeared in 11 games for the Rams last season, recording eight total tackles and a fumble recovery. He played 190 special teams snaps and 76 defensive snaps in 2023.