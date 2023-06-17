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Atlanta Falcons
Ethan Onianwa
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Ethan
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Overview
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Game Log
01:53
Branch is an ‘interesting’ fit with Falcons
Matthew Berry and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze Zachariah Branch’s fit with the Falcons and break down how the former Georgie Bulldog brings a shifty nature to Atlanta’s offense.
Ethan Onianwa
ATL
OFFENSIVE TACKLE (SUB)
Falcons draft Ohio State OT Ethan Onianwa in R7
Falcons select WR Zachariah Branch at No. 79
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Falcons select Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, brother of A.J. Terrell
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Latest photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini put her ESPN reporting in spotlight
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
James Pearce agrees to enter pre-trial intervention program
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: James Pearce Jr. is negotiating a deal to resolve all criminal charges
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Jordyn Tyson’s stock, latest on Ty Simpson, trade rumors, and more from Connor Rogers
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
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