NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer

nbc_pl_newvshuhilites_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_relegation_240427.jpg
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulvscryhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Giovanni Manu

Giovanni
Manu

2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Detroit shatters draft attendance record with 700,000 attendees — and counting
The Nashville mark of 600,000 falls.
Detroit generates another massive crowd for second night of draft
Lions “overly thrilled” after trading up for Terrion Arnold
2024 NFL Draft takeaways: Lions steal CB Arnold
275,000 showed up for the draft (and the real number might have been a lot higher)
Cowboys trade 24th pick to Lions, who take Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
Crowd in downtown Detroit already is over 150,000