Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney's Daytona crash last summer
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Detroit Lions
Giovanni Manu
GM
Giovanni
Manu
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Detroit shatters draft attendance record with 700,000 attendees — and counting
The Nashville mark of 600,000 falls.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Giovanni Manu
DET
Tackle
DET takes massive OT Giovanni Manu with 126th pick
Detroit generates another massive crowd for second night of draft
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Lions “overly thrilled” after trading up for Terrion Arnold
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
2024 NFL Draft takeaways: Lions steal CB Arnold
275,000 showed up for the draft (and the real number might have been a lot higher)
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cowboys trade 24th pick to Lions, who take Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Crowd in downtown Detroit already is over 150,000
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
