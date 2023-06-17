 Skip navigation
Washington v Maryland
Sayvia Sellers scores career-high 38 and No. 25 Washington women top No. 16 Maryland 83-80 in 2OT
UCLA v Illinois
Foul trouble can’t stop Lauren Betts in No. 2 UCLA’s 80-67 win over Illinois
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Audi Crooks’ 33 points and 12 rebounds lead Iowa State women past No. 21 Texas Tech 84-70

nbc_roto_bonix_260129.jpg
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
nbc_roto_darnoldinj_260129.jpg
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
nbc_roto_danielsnews_260129.jpg
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
James
NFL: OCT 16 Steelers at Bengals
Steelers to hire James Campen as OL coach
Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy will be bringing one of his Green Bay assistants with him to Pittsburgh.
Steelers to interview Scott Tolzien for offensive coordinator
Report: Steelers are close to hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator
Steelers to interview Jason Simmons for defensive coordinator
Rams, Steelers request interviews with Bubba Ventrone for special teams coordinator
Report: Steelers to hire Adam Henry as receivers coach