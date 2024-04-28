 Skip navigation
NFLNew York JetsJaylen Key

Jaylen
Key

NFL: OCT 09 Dolphins at Jets
Jets will exercise 2025 option on Alijah Vera-Tucker’s contract
The Jets welcomed an offensive lineman to the team in the first round of this year’s draft and they will be extending the stay of another first-round lineman through the 2025 season.
Jets end 2024 draft by selecting DB Jaylen Key at No. 257
CFL rookie of the year Qwan’tez Stiggers goes to Jets at end of fifth round
Report: John Franklin-Myers agrees to new two-year contract with Broncos
Jets add QB Jordan Travis with 171st overall pick
Jets trade John Franklin-Myers to Broncos for 2026 sixth-round draft pick
Corley can thrive through gadget plays with Jets