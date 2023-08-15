Skip navigation
NFL
Chicago Bears
Justin Fields
Justin
Fields
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Tua Tagovailoa acknowledges “talks” regarding Quarterback series, but isn’t interested
Add Tua to the growing list of quarterbacks not interested in doing the Quarterback series.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Justin Fields
CHI
Quarterback
#1
Justin Fields perfect in preseason debut
Justin Fields
CHI
Quarterback
#1
Fields has ‘foundation’ to make leap as a passer
Justin Fields
CHI
Quarterback
#1
Bears OC: We won’t make Justin Fields ‘robotic’
Justin Fields
CHI
Quarterback
#1
Eberflus: Fields making ‘big strides’ as a passer
Justin Fields
CHI
Quarterback
#1
Bears GM Poles: Justin Fields starter ‘right now’
Velus Jones trying to block “outside noise” after latest turnover
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
Bears claim Mykal Walker off waivers
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Preseason Week 1 takeaways: Wilson, Love, Fields
Matt Eberflus: DJ Moore creates “automatic excitement” around team
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
