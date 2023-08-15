 Skip navigation
NFLWashington CommandersKaden Smith

Kaden
Smith

nbc_bfa_commanders_230814.jpg
04:44
WAS concern about Bieniemy’s style ‘confusing’
“The NFL Chick” Reeta Hubbard talks about Ron Rivera commenting on the offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s intense coaching style and why people are concerned about a coach that came from a winning program.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB
Ravens, Jackson to get good test against WAS
WAS QB Howell ‘looked the part, and then some’
Commanders sign TE Kaden Smith
Josh Harris gets a game ball after Commanders’ preseason win