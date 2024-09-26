Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Kaylee McKeown breaks short course world record in return from Olympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Weekend schedule, broadcast information for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Kansas
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Dalton has shown he can transform the offense
Fields has ‘immense upside’ for Steelers
Was it worth passing on three QBs for Nabers?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Kaylee McKeown breaks short course world record in return from Olympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Weekend schedule, broadcast information for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Kansas
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Dalton has shown he can transform the offense
Fields has ‘immense upside’ for Steelers
Was it worth passing on three QBs for Nabers?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
View All Scores
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders
Kana’i Mauga
Kana'i
Mauga
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Raiders re-sign LB Kana’i Mauga
The Raiders have re-signed linebacker Kana’i Mauga, the team announced Tuesday.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Maxx Crosby
LV
EDGE
#98
Maxx Crosby (knee) questionable for Week 14
Antonio Pierce: Gardner Minshew is the Raiders’ QB, there is no issue
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Myles Garrett won’t practice Wednesday due to foot, Achilles and thigh injuries
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Browns place Wyatt Teller on IR, sign Germain Ifedi to 53-man roster
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 mulligans
Raiders sign CB Sam Webb to active roster, place S Marcus Epps on IR
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Dalton’s emergence lifts Johnson’s ceiling
Close Ad