MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
Seattle Seahawks
Karl Scott
KS
Karl
Scott
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Jaxon Smith-Njigba replaces Terry McLaurin in Pro Bowl
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is headed to his first Pro Bowl.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Karl Scott
SEA
Coaching Staff
Raiders request to interview Karl Scott for DC
NFL head coach fourth down decisions: Mike Tomlin, Dan Campbell employed wildly different approaches in 2024
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Bijan Robinson, Leonard Williams among NFC Pro Bowl replacements for Eagles players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Raiders request interview with Seahawks’ Karl Scott for defensive coordinator
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Seahawks will hire Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Hank Fraley will stay on the Lions’ staff
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Carroll brings relevance, stability to Raiders
