NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Kenny McIntosh
Kenny
McIntosh
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:23
Ken Walker hoping for an even better second season
The Seahawks made Ken Walker the 41st overall pick in the 2022 draft, and he ended up being one of the league’s best rookies.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Kenny McIntosh
SEA
Running Back
#25
Georgia RB McIntosh potent out of the backfield
Kenny McIntosh
SEA
Running Back
#25
Brugler rates Georgia RB McIntosh as top Senior RB
Kenny McIntosh
SEA
Running Back
#25
UGA McIntosh second highest rated SEC RB via PFF
Kenny McIntosh
SEA
Running Back
#25
UGA McIntosh posts lowest RB Drop rate since 2020
Kenny McIntosh
SEA
Running Back
#25
Kenny McIntosh is a great dual threat
Report: Richard Sherman is a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
DK Metcalf: We have a whole arsenal of offensive weapons
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
A list of top 10 NFL coaches is coming very soon
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Devon Allen says he’s the fastest player in the NFL
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Mike Holmgren experienced “very curious,” “very attentive” Russell Wilson in Seattle
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Report: Matt Hasselbeck laid off at ESPN
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
