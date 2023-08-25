Skip navigation
NFL
Houston Texans
Larry Rountree
Larry
Rountree
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Chargers waive Larry Rountree
Sony Michel is officially a member of the Chargers and that means a member of the team’s initial 53-man roster had to be dropped to make room for him.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Larry Rountree
HOU
Running Back
#34
Texans sign RB Larry Rountree
Larry Rountree
HOU
Running Back
#34
Chargers sign Rountree, others to futures contract
Larry Rountree
HOU
Running Back
#34
Chargers bring back Rountree on the practice squad
Larry Rountree
HOU
Running Back
#34
Chargers cut RB Larry Rountree to add Sony Michel
Joshua Kelley
LAC
Running Back
#25
Beat: Kelley ‘firmly in the lead’ as LAC backup RB
C.J. Stroud isn’t concerned that he hasn’t been named the Week 1 starter
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cardinals trading Josh Jones to Texans
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
C.J. Stroud will start Texans final preseason game
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Texans sign S Darius Joiner, waive S Tyree Gillespie
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Texans sign CB Cameron Dantzler
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
CJ Stroud yet to be named Texans’ starting QB
