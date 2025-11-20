Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 12 of 2025 season

We are in crunch time now! These are the crucial games as we head down the stretch for the playoffs, so we have no time to waste. So, I’m gonna dive right in. Mostly.

Let’s get to it.

Thanks as always to my producer Damian Dabrowski for his help at various points in this column. Here we go.

These are the 10 Facts You Need to Know Before Week 12:

1. Over the last four weeks, no team has allowed passing touchdowns at a higher rate than… the New York Giants.

1A. Since Week 6, no team allows more fantasy points per game (25 PPG) to opposing QBs than the New York Giants.

1B. This week, Jared Goff plays the New York Giants.

1C. I know, Goff was brutal last week. But I’m back in this week.

2. Since taking over as the starter in Arizona, Jacoby Brissett has been the fourth-best quarterback in fantasy football.

2A. It’s not skewed by one game. Brissett has been a top 12 fantasy quarterback in all five weeks he’s been the starter.

2B. This week, Jacoby Brissett faces the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2C. Five of the last six quarterbacks to face the Jaguars have scored at least 20 points.

3. Since Week 6, no player in the NFL has seen more goal-to-go rush attempts than… Derrick Henry.

3A. And Derrick Henry has now had at least 20 touches in five straight games.

3B. This week, Derrick Henry faces the New York Jets.

3C. This year, running backs that get at least 15 rushes against the Jets average 19.7 PPG.

4. Samaje Perine has missed the last two games.

4A. In those two games without Perine, Chase Brown is averaging 21.5 touches per game.

4B. He has a Utilization Score of 95, fourth-best among RBs in that stretch.

4C. He’s averaging 19 PPG – RB9 in that stretch.

4D. Perine is listed as doubtful for Week 12 against the New England Patriots.

4E. And, in those two games without Perine, Brown also has a 26% target share.

4F. This season, no team allows more receptions to running backs than the New England Patriots.

5. In his six career games with at least 10 touches, Emanuel Wilson of the Packers averages 13.3 PPG.

5A. He’s had double-digit fantasy points in every game.

5B. Teams that face the Minnesota Vikings this season average a NFL high 26.3 RB rushes per game.

6. In his first game without Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave had a 31% target share, by far the highest on the Saints.

6A. In Tyler Shough’s two starts, Olave is averaging 20.1 yards per reception.

6B. The Atlanta Falcons have allowed at least 18 fantasy points to a WR in four straight games.

7. Since Dan Campbell took over the play calling, Jameson Williams has finished as a top 10 WR in both weeks.

7A. He’s had at least a 19% target share in both of those games.

7B. In Williams’ first eight games, he hit a 19% target share only twice.

7C. The Giants allow the fifth-most yards per game to opposing wide receivers.

7D. See fact 1.

8. Since Week 7, the 17th best WR in fantasy football is… Alec Pierce.

8A. He’s had at least 14 points in three of his past four games.

8B. In that stretch he’s had a 26% target share.

8C. And averaged 8.8 targets per game.

8D. This week, Alec Piece plays the Kansas City Chiefs.

8E. Since Week 7, the Chiefs are allowing the highest completion rate on passes of 15+ air yards.

9. Since Week 5, Travis Kelce has a 21% target share.

9A. Since Week 5, Travis Kelce ranks second among all tight ends in receiving yards per game.

9B. This week, Travis Kelce plays the Indianapolis Colts.

9C. This season, the Colts give up the second-most yards per game to opposing tight ends.

9D. They give up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

9E. The Colts have given up a touchdown to an opposing tight end in four of their past five games.

10. This season, no team has allowed more yards to opposing tight ends than… the Cincinnati Bengals.

10A. This season, no team has allowed more touchdowns to opposing tight ends than… the Cincinnati Bengals

10B. This season, no team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends than… the Cincinnati Bengals.

10C. Nine different tight ends have scored double-digit fantasy points against the Cincinnati Bengals.

10D. Hunter Henry is a tight end.