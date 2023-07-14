 Skip navigation
NFLLos Angeles ChargersMax Duggan

Max
Duggan

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl
Max Duggan prepping for future, not yet reflecting on TCU career
Max Duggan really hasn’t had time to reflect on his career at TCU.
Austin Ekeler: Seeing some backup WRs making more than me is going to piss me off
Overvalued 2023 fantasy players: Herbert, Harris
Andy Reid recruited Drue Tranquill with “think red” and “think Super Bowl” text messages
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
2023 Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Preview
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
Is Joe Burrow waiting for Justin Herbert to do his deal?
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Kellen Moore: We have so much height, it will be like throwing in a different jet stream