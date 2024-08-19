 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

240819-davanteadams.jpg
Where Adams stands with the Raiders
240819-brandonaiyuk.jpg
Door is closed on Aiyuk to the Patriots
nbc_pft_rams_240819.jpg
How Rams’ QB room looks with Stafford, Bennett

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

240819-davanteadams.jpg
Where Adams stands with the Raiders
240819-brandonaiyuk.jpg
Door is closed on Aiyuk to the Patriots
nbc_pft_rams_240819.jpg
How Rams’ QB room looks with Stafford, Bennett

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Chargers to release QB Max Duggan

  
Published August 19, 2024 11:38 AM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has ditched the walking boot he was wearing to protect his injured foot and Monday brings another sign that he’s close to returning to action.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are cutting Max Duggan. Easton Stick and Luis Perez have been the other quarterbacks for the Chargers during Herbert’s absence.

Duggan was a seventh-round pick in 2023 after leading TCU to the national title game in his final college season. He moved between the active roster and practice squad during the regular season, but did not appear in any games.

Duggan was 4-of-7 for 41 yards in the preseason opener, but did not play in the Chargers’ game against the Rams on Saturday.