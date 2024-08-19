Report: Chargers to release QB Max Duggan

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has ditched the walking boot he was wearing to protect his injured foot and Monday brings another sign that he’s close to returning to action.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are cutting Max Duggan. Easton Stick and Luis Perez have been the other quarterbacks for the Chargers during Herbert’s absence.

Duggan was a seventh-round pick in 2023 after leading TCU to the national title game in his final college season. He moved between the active roster and practice squad during the regular season, but did not appear in any games.

Duggan was 4-of-7 for 41 yards in the preseason opener, but did not play in the Chargers’ game against the Rams on Saturday.