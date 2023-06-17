Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Connor Zilisch suffers broken collarbone in victory lane fall; Trackhouse withdraws his Cup car
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Asher Hong wins U.S. all-around gymnastics title by record margin, leads world team
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Richard runner-up to Hong at U.S. Championships
Hong runs away with all-around title at nationals
Malone shows off on bars, rings at nationals
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Connor Zilisch suffers broken collarbone in victory lane fall; Trackhouse withdraws his Cup car
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Asher Hong wins U.S. all-around gymnastics title by record margin, leads world team
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Richard runner-up to Hong at U.S. Championships
Hong runs away with all-around title at nationals
Malone shows off on bars, rings at nationals
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Indianapolis Colts
Nay’Quan Wright
NW
Nay'Quan
Wright
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Colts place RB Salvon Ahmed, CB Justin Walley on IR
The Colts made several roster moves Friday, including placing running back Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Justin Walley on injured reserve.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
2025 Draft Day Manifesto: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Drafters
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
Matthew Berry’s updated and expanded positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue