Betting Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: Can Stroud Do It Again?

C.J. Stroud was definitely one of the stars of Wildcard Weekend. The rookie out of Ohio State was sensational as the Texans smacked the Cleveland Browns and the league’s top-rated defense.

Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Ravens are up next for the rookie phenom and the rest of the Houston Texans.

The Boys of Bet the EDGE dove into the match-up on a recent episode.

Houston Texans (+330) @ Baltimore Ravens (-425) | Spread: Ravens -9.5 | O/U: 43.5

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) believes the number favors Stroud and co.

“I think fair here should be Ravens 7½. So, I’m happy to take 9½ and I think ultimately won’t be shocked if the Texans are in this game or even win this game. We shouldn’t be surprised by that.”

He continued.

“The Ravens’ offense is definitely going to determine this game one way or the other when it’s all said and done. The Texans’ defense is not very good. In general, I think the injuries that they’ve had over the final quarter of the season and playoffs could matter quite a lot. If they’re not at full strength on the D line and can’t take advantage of pass rush opportunities, they will have issues as the Ravens pass protection should be pretty good here. I think you could have Lamar in a situation where either they’re playing from ahead pretty comfortably or they’re in comeback mode and are able to get it done.”

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) believes Stroud is playing on a level alongside the MVP Jackson.

“I am not convinced that the Ravens have a better quarterback in this game. I don’t think there’s a massive edge on that front.”

Dinsick did not argue noting Jackson’s less than great playoff record.

“In the back of my head there’s a birdie saying, ‘hey we need to see Lamar Jackson perform at the same level we’ve seen in the regular season in the postseason, just as proof of concept that he can do it.’ I believe he can, but I kind of do need to see it to really have any confidence that the Ravens are a team that you want to be laying points with in the playoffs.”

Croucher concluded the conversation on the matchup.

“I think this is the best team in the AFC, but I think the idea that they are a tier above by themselves and a tier above the Bills and the Chiefs. I think that’s probably wrong. I think they’re closer to just the best team in a tier of those three. I don’t think they’re better than the Niners and they wouldn’t be favored in the Super Bowl if that is the matchup. So, I think this team is beatable. Now I’m not sure that Houston between the weaknesses that they have outside of Stroud with just how injured they are on defense with the offensive line not being great…this will obviously be Stroud’s toughest test on the road and there’s a reason that the Ravens are favored by more than a touchdown and certainly at 9 inching towards 9½ the Texans would be the side here for me.”

Neither Dinsick nor Croucher are convinced the Texans win outright, but each believes Houston covers the big number.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings