How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

It’s the Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock as Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy — two first-round quarterbacks from the 2024 draft — go head-to-head at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The two quarterbacks last faced off in January 2024, during the CFP National Championship Game, where McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title, defeating Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies, 34-13.

Now they will meet for the first time in the NFL. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings game.



Atlanta Falcons:

The Atlanta Falcons fell 23-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Atlanta came close to tying the game, but kicker Younghoe Koo missed the 44-yard field goal attempt with just six seconds remaining.

Penix Jr. completed 27-of-42 for 298 pass yards, with two total touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing) and zero turnovers in the loss. The rookie QB was selected eighth overall by the Falcons in 2024 and started the final three games of the regular season. He led Atlanta to a win in his first career start, then lost the final two games in overtime, and the Falcons missed the playoffs.

The Falcons have started five different quarterbacks in the last four seasons, and their seven-year playoff drought is the second-longest in the league, behind the NY Jets. Can Penix Jr. bring Atlanta back to the postseason in his first full season as a starter?

Minnesota Vikings:

The Vikings were down 17-6 at the start of the fourth quarter on Monday night against the Bears, but rallied back for a 27-24 victory. McCarthy, making his NFL debut, completed 13-of-20 for 143 pass yards. All three of his touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) came in the fourth quarter.

The former Michigan Wolverine was selected tenth overall by the Vikings in 2024, but missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury. The 22-year-old is the youngest starting quarterback in the NFL this season. With Monday’s comeback, he became the first quarterback to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter of a debut start since Steve Young in 1985.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings:

When: Sunday, September 14

Sunday, September 14 Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Thurs. Sept. 4 (NFL Kickoff): Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

