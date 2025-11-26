How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live stream info for Madden NFL Cast

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Baltimore, Maryland, for an AFC North divisional matchup against the Ravens this Thursday night in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Bengals vs Ravens game.

Thursday’s game will also be presented in an exciting “EA Sports Madden NFL Cast”. The immersive, data-driven alternate broadcast will blend video game elements and live action and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Cincinnati Bengals:

The Bengals (3-8) are off to their worst start since 2020. The team fell 26-20 to the New England Patriots in Week 12, marking their fourth straight loss. Cincinnati is 1-8 without Joe Burrow under center, but the franchise quarterback is expected to make his return on Thursday. Burrow has missed the last nine games since suffering a toe injury in Week 2, which required surgery.

While Burrow’s expected return is a bright spot for Cincinnati, the Bengals’ roster still faces significant injuries. WR Tee Higgins (concussions) and DE Trey Hendrickson (hip injury) will both miss the Thanksgiving game.

The Bengals have been struggling defensively all season. Cincinnati ranks last in both total defense (415.8 yds/gm) and scoring defense (32.7 pts/gm).

Baltimore Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Jets 23-10 on Sunday, earning their fifth straight win. Lamar Jackson, who missed three games this season with a hamstring injury, completed 13-of-23 for 153 yards in the win. He is currently 5-3 in eight starts with 16 total touchdowns (15 passing, 1 rushing) and four turnovers (3 INT, 1 fumble lost).

RB Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns in the win, finishing with 21 carries for 64 yards. It was his 30th career game with multiple touchdown runs, making him only the third player in league history to reach that mark.

Henry now has 12,294 career rushing yards; he needs 19 more yards to pass Hall of Famer Jim Brown for 11th place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

The Ravens enter Week 13 tied with Pittsburgh for first place in the AFC North.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens:

When: Thursday, November 27

Thursday, November 27 Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland Time: Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

