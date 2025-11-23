Ravens beat Jets 23-10 to extend win streak to five games

The Jets looked like they were going to make a game of it in the fourth quarter in Baltimore, but Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey made sure that wouldn’t be the case.

Humphrey stripped Jets running back Breece Hall at the end of an 11-yard run and safety Alohi Gilman recovered the ball inside the Ravens’ 5-yard line for the first turnover of the game. The takeaway kept the Ravens up 20-10 and the Jets would not threaten to score again on Sunday.

The Ravens would tack on a field goal in the final minute to make it a 23-10 win. The victory is the fifth in a row for the Ravens and it moves them to 6-5 on the year. It’s the first time all season that the Ravens have had a winning record and they’ll try to stay on the right side of .500 when they face the Bengals on Thanksgiving.

If the Steelers lose to the Bears this Sunday, they’ll also take the field as the first-place team in the AFC North.

Safety Kyle Hamilton’s condition will be something to watch heading into that game. Hamilton went to the locker room late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Running back Derrick Henry scored twice for the Ravens and finished the day with 21 carries for 64 yards. The Ravens had a hard time moving the ball for much of the day, but drew pass interference flags to help set up both of Henry’s scores.

Henry’s second touchdown came after Jets head coach Aaron Glenn opted to go for it on 4th-and-2 from his own 42-yard line in the third quarter. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s pass to wide receiver John Metchie never had a chance and the Ravens pushed their lead to 17-7 a short time later.

Taylor was 17-of-27 for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception that came on a deep chuck with seconds left in the game. Assuming he remains the starter in Week 13, he’ll try for better results against the Falcons.