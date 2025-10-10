How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs game.

Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 37-24 on Sunday, marking the team’s fourth straight win. The Lions’ offense hasn’t missed a beat under new offensive coordinator John Morton. The team has scored 174 points this season, which is the most points through five games in franchise history.

Efficiency continues to be a strength for Jared Goff, who finished with a season-high 82.6 completion percentage in Sunday’s win. Goff completed 19-of-23 for 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Among all @NFL QBs this season, @Lions QB @JaredGoff16 ranks:



- 1st in passing TDs (12)

- 1st in completion % (75.2%)

- 2nd in passer rating (120.7)

- 2nd in passing TD % (8.3%)

- t-4th in 25+ yard passes (11)

- 5th in passing 1st downs (61)#OnePride pic.twitter.com/m3gPNTyG6Y — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 8, 2025

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has a league-high six receiving touchdowns, while running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both have five total touchdowns this season.

Kansas City Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs lost 31-28 to the Jaguars on Monday night in a back-and-forth contest. Mahomes completed 29-of-41 for 318 passing yards, two touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing), and an interception that was returned 99 yards for a Jacksonville score.

The Chiefs outgained the Jaguars 476 to 319 as Mahomes led the Chiefs with 60 yards on six carries, but it wasn’t enough to close out the win.

Kansas City had a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, but the Jaguars answered back and eventually took a 24-21 lead in the fourth. A two-yard touchdown from RB Kareem Hunt put Kansas City back on top with under two minutes remaining.

But the Jaguars responded, and Trevor Lawrence scrambled into the endzone for the game-winning touchdown.

TREVOR LAWRENCE UNREAL 😱



Go-ahead TD in the final seconds ‼️ pic.twitter.com/qZ75CwU4tZ — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2025

“It kinda just talks about our entire season. We have the guys and we’ve executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we kinda crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles and whatever that is,” said Mahomes after the loss . “We’ve done that to ourselves all season long. It’s been one guy here or there. In this league, it’s so close that those change games. We’ve got to be better. We’ve lost too many games already. We gotta find a way to be better as a team.”

Last season, the Chiefs finished the regular season 15-2. Entering Week 6 with a 2-3 record, Kansas City is tied for its worst mark through five games since Mahomes became the starter in 2018.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs:

When: Sunday, October 12

Sunday, October 12 Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.



What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

