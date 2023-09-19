How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream, kick off time

It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday, September 24 on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also be available on Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a 26-22 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night improving to a 1-1 record after a disappointing Week 1 start. Pickett finished 15-of-30 for 222 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. WR George Pickens led the team in receptions, making 4 catches for 127 and a touchdown.

Expectations are high for Kenny Pickett in year two. The rookie QB, who was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, finished last season with 7-5 record in 12 starts after taking over as a starter in Week 4.



Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders fell 38-10 to the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park, last Sunday. Garoppolo, who signed a 3-year deal in the offseason to become the Raiders new franchise QB, completed 16-of-24 for 185 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 touchdowns.

The veteran QB spent the last 5 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers where he was 42-19 as a starter and led the team to the Super Bowl in 2019. Prior to that, Garoppolo spent over 3 seasons in New England where he began his NFL career with the Patriots.

After missing the postseason last year with a 6-11 record, the Raiders look to improve this season under second year GM Dave Ziegler and second-season head coach Josh McDaniels.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders:

When: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

