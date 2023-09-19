Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick released from hospital, optimism he’ll be OK going forward

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after Monday’s victory over the Browns that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had been taken to a local hospital with a chest injury.

But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Fitzpatrick was released on Monday night.

Fitzpatrick underwent precautionary scans for what is believed to be a chest contusion and the scans were negative. There’s now optimism that the safety will be fine going forward.

Fitzpatrick left the game in the third quarter. He recorded six tackles and a pair of passes defensed in the contest.

The Steelers will travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.