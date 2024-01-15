Nothing but Love for Green Bay While Dallas Loses...Again

Would the Chicago Bears entertain trading the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ 1st round pick?

As Cowboys’ Nation wakes up with their annual feeling of déjà vu, here are thoughts to consider for a couple of the teams who are still alive and headed to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) opened today’s episode of Bet the EDGE acknowledging the exceptional play of a couple of young quarterbacks.

“The fact that we have young quarterbacks who have stepped into the crucible of playoff pressure and absolutely delivered is awesome. It is awesome and I think there is probably going to be a potential for a little overreaction this week maybe with people being a little excited about how well these young quarterbacks are performing as it is probable that CJ Stroud heads to Baltimore and it’s certain that Jordan Love heads to San Francisco.”

Jay Croucher’s big takeaways came from the other side of the ball – the losing teams and their porous defenses.

“The two biggest things I’ll take away from the weekend were what happened to Cleveland and Dallas’ defenses…I think that what probably happened with Cleveland’s defense is that they just reached the point of no return with their injuries. Its just that we didn’t realize it…and then this Cowboys’ defense, I can’t remember a team ever in any sport that has such a stark differential between how they play against good teams and how they play in bad teams…We’ve talked about it all year. The defense is basically if Parsons and Lawrence don’t get home, it’s extremely vulnerable.”

With Dallas now in their rear-view mirror, the Packers now travel to San Francisco.

Green Bay (+360) @ San Francisco (-470) | Spread: 49ers -9.5 | O/U: 50.5

Dinsick believes they are live as 10-point underdogs to the NFC’s top seed.

“The Green Bay Packers are live against the Niners. The Green Bay Packers’ offense is cooking. Matt LaFleur knew what was going to be asked of him today and he came to the test with the answers. He delivered and it was awesome to see it play out. He had a healthy lead against a team that is capable of explosive plays, and he never took his foot off the gas.”

Jay Croucher has backed the Niners since before the start of the season. He gave his thoughts on the matchup with Green Bay and San Francisco.

“I agree it’s a little bit scary for San Francisco just because I think it’s a match of two extremely high variance quarterbacks in Brock Purdy and Jordan Love and when you’re a one seed going up against a seven seed, and you’re a 9½ now trending towards a 10-point favorite you probably don’t want that type of variance. You probably want something a little bit more predictable. At the same time though, I suspect this probably will get to 10 just because of the Green Bay defense and of what Green Bay has served up in the past five weeks not withstanding that they were magnificent today.”

Dinsick likes Green Bay at that number.

“Yes. I think this should be 7 (points). I think 7 flat, honestly. So, if you’re going to get me over 7½, I’m in on Green Bay. I think the ceiling of their offense is enough for me to get involved even though you know for every reason, we’ve correctly characterized San Francisco as a very worthy one seed.”

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is annually a fantastic weekend of football as the lesser teams have been sent home. Enjoy the games and enjoy a sweat or two.



