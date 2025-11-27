What NFL games are on Thanksgiving: Schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Thanksgiving Day wouldn’t be complete without a full day of NFL action. The excitement starts at 1:00 PM ET when the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. At 4:30 PM, the Kansas City Chiefs head to AT&T Stadium to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. Finally, at 8:20 PM, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Tonight’s Bengals vs Ravens game will be presented in an exciting “EA Sports Madden NFL Cast”. The immersive, data-driven alternate broadcast will blend video game elements and live action and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Thursday, November 27:

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

2025 Thanksgiving Day schedule on NBC and Peacock:

The NFL action is just one part of an exciting slate of Thanksgiving Day programming on NBC and Peacock. Check out the schedule below:



Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 8:30 am ET

– 8:30 am ET National Dog Show – 12 pm local (streaming at 12pm ET nationwide on Peacock)

– 12 pm local (streaming at 12pm ET nationwide on Peacock) NFL Thanksgiving Special – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens – 8:20pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 8 pm ET)

