What NFL games are on Thanksgiving: Schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

  
Published November 27, 2025 05:00 AM

Thanksgiving Day wouldn’t be complete without a full day of NFL action. The excitement starts at 1:00 PM ET when the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. At 4:30 PM, the Kansas City Chiefs head to AT&T Stadium to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. Finally, at 8:20 PM, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Tonight’s Bengals vs Ravens game will be presented in an exciting “EA Sports Madden NFL Cast”. The immersive, data-driven alternate broadcast will blend video game elements and live action and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

RELATED: PFT's Week 13 NFL power rankings

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Thursday, November 27:

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens:

  • When: Thursday, November 27
  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Thanksgiving Day schedule on NBC and Peacock:

The NFL action is just one part of an exciting slate of Thanksgiving Day programming on NBC and Peacock. Check out the schedule below:

  • Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 8:30 am ET
  • National Dog Show – 12 pm local (streaming at 12pm ET nationwide on Peacock)
  • NFL Thanksgiving Special – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens – 8:20pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 8 pm ET)

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

