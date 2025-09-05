What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Chiefs vs Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers tonight at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Live coverage begins at 8 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live stream the game.

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to reach five Super Bowls in six years, setting a franchise record of 15 wins en route to Super Bowl LIX, where they ultimately lost to the Eagles, 40-22. The Chiefs look to bounce back this season as they attempt to become the first team since the Buffalo Bills to reach four straight Super Bowls.

In his first season as head coach of the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh led the team to an 11-6 record — their most wins since 2018 — and to their third playoff appearance in 11 years. The Chargers finished the regular season with the No. 1 scoring defense in the league, with just 17.7 points allowed per game. But their season came to a disappointing end in their Wild Card loss at Houston, where the Chargers gave up 32 points. Herbert, who threw only three interceptions in the regular season — the fewest among quarterbacks — threw four picks in the Wild Card loss. L.A. looks to improve in its second year with Harbaugh.

What NFL Games are on Today?

Friday, September 5:

Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers - 8 PM ET on YouTube TV

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers:

When: Friday, September 5

Friday, September 5 Where: Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: YouTube TV

Reid on the evolution of the quarterback position:

Reid on evolution of the quarterback position Jason Garrett sits down with Andy Reid before the NFL season to discuss coaching quarterbacks and the evolution of the position while also diving into coaching philosophy on how to give players power in decision-making.

Under Pressure - AFC Edition:

Under Pressure: AFC edition Mike Florio and Myles Simmons rip through each of the divisions in the AFC to identify which individuals have the most weighing on them.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Thurs. Sept. 4 (NFL Kickoff): Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

