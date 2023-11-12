What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL Season features a full day of Sunday games and as usual NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding the excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

This week on Sunday Night Football it’s the New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.



Coverage of Sunday night’s New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders match up will also be available on Telemundo and Universo.

Sunday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.