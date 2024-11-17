What NFL games are on today: Week 11 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers tonight on Sunday Night Football. This is Cincinnati’s first game at SoFi Stadium since losing to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI in 2022. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Bengals vs LA Chargers game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

Sunday, November 17:

*All times are listed as ET

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Monday, November 18:

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

When: Sunday, November 17

Sunday, November 17 Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Why NFL injury report needs to be transparent:

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

