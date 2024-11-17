What NFL games are on today: Week 11 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
RELATED: PFT’s Week 11 2024 NFL power rankings
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers tonight on Sunday Night Football. This is Cincinnati’s first game at SoFi Stadium since losing to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI in 2022. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Bengals vs LA Chargers game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
RELATED: Sunday Aftermath - The Jets’ desolation, Christian McCaffrey’s return
Sunday, November 17:
*All times are listed as ET
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS
Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on Fox
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, November 18:
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2024 season
How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs LA Chargers:
- When: Sunday, November 17
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
RELATED: Getting Defensive - 2024 Week 11
Why NFL injury report needs to be transparent:
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.