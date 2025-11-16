What NFL games are on today: Week 11 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 11 of the NFL season is finally here. The action kicks off at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium — home to Spanish soccer team Real Madrid — at 9:30 AM ET when the Washington Commanders take on the Miami Dolphins. This will be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Spain.

Head over to Peacock at 11:00 AM ET for Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, followed by a full day of NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, two of the NFC’s top teams meet as the Detroit Lions go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles. Both squads enter week 11 ranked first in their divisions. The Lions, coming off a dominant 44-22 win over the Commanders, aim to build on their momentum. Meanwhile, the Eagles — sitting at 7-2 and tied with the Seahawks and Rams for the best record in the NFC — look to extend their three-game win streak.

Live coverage of tonight’s Lions vs Eagles game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, November 16:

Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 17:

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

When: Sunday, November 16

Sunday, November 16 Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock



How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

NFL on Xfinity:

