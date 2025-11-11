Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 11: Jaxson Dart concussion; updates on Joe Burrow, Garrett Wilson

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH AT 11 AM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

Joshua Palmer - WR (knee/ankle)

Palmer injured his ankle and knee early in the second quarter of the team’s Week 6 loss to the Falcons. He did not return to the game and was labeled as “week-to-week” by head coach Sean McDermott. He did not play in Week 10.

Fantasy Impact: Palmer has failed to meaningfully upgrade the Bills’ receiving corps when healthy. He does not need to be in starting lineups.

Dalton Kincaid - TE (hamstring)

Kincaid emerged from the team’s Week 10 loss to the Dolphins with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Impact: Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports Kincaid is labeled as “week-to-week.” The Bills face the Buccaneers in Week 11 before a quick turnaround for a Thursday Night Football game against the Texans in Week 12, putting Kincaid in line to potentially miss the next two games. Fellow tight end Dawson Knox saw an 81% snap rate in the only other game Kincaid has missed this season and could be on the fantasy streaming radar in the immediate future.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle. Malik Washington is likely to step into a secondary role and could see his aDOT improve, making him a sneaky potential FLEX option for the remainder of the season. Waddle returned a 6-110-1 line on nine targets in his first game without Hill in Week 5, making him a weekly WR2 option for the remainder of the season.

Darren Waller - TE (pectoral)

Waller managed just 28% of the team’s offensive snaps before departing with a pectoral injury in Week 7. He was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Fantasy Impact: Waller’s absence leaves additional snaps available for Tanner Conner, although he is unlikely to warrant fantasy consideration in a difficult matchup.

◆ New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB (knee)

Stevenson appeared on Wednesday‘s injury report as a non-participant and missed the team’s Week 9 win over the Falcons. He remains sidelined as of Week 10’s Wednesday practice and was ruled out Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson started in Stevenson’s stead for the second consecutive game, erupting for a breakout game in the win over the Buccaneers. He can be treated as an upside RB2 for as long as Stevenson remains sidelined, which could once again be the case with the Patriots on a short week in Week 11.

Kayshon Boutte - WR (hamstring)

Boutte revealed, via his personal Discord server, that he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Week 9. He was subsequently labeled as “day-to-day” by head coach Mike Vrabel, but remained sidelined on Wednesday. Boutte was ruled out Friday.

Fantasy Impact: It could be difficult for Boutte to get back on the field on a short week considering the Patriots play on Thursday in Week 11. Per Vrabel, rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams will “get a greater opportunity here, moving forward.” Williams can be stashed in deep leagues at this time, with Boutte evidently heading toward an absence this weekend.

Austin Hooper - TE (concussion)

Hooper was diagnosed with a concussion following their Week 10 win over the Buccaneers.

Fantasy Impact: It is highly unlikely that Hooper plays in Week 11 against the Jets on a short week, potentially setting up Jack Westover for an increased role in the offense. Westover does not carry fantasy value.

◆ New York Jets

Garrett Wilson - WR (knee)

Wilson sprained his knee if his return to the active roster in Week 10 and is set to miss “three-to-four weeks.”

Fantasy Impact: Whelp, Wilson’s return didn’t last long as he is now set to miss another chunk of time with an additional knee injury. The Jets again find themselves bereft of pass-catching talent. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor stands to benefit the most in a fantasy setting, although the Jets continue to be allergic to throwing the football.

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

Josh Reynolds - WR (hip)

Reynolds was evidently placed on injured reserve in Week 10, after suffering a hip injury during practice in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Reynolds’ absence clears the way for new Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to be active on game day.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Rashod Bateman - WR (ankle)

Bateman was seen in a walking boot following the team’s Week 10 win over the Vikings and is reportedly dealing with a an ankle sprain.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach John Harbaugh said he “thinks Bateman will be okay” and that the team will “see how serious it is going forward.” Any missed time from Bateman would likely increase the team’s 12-personnel utilization, raising the fantasy value of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in the process. The Ravens prepare for a Week 11 tilt with the inside-funnel Browns.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - QB (toe)

Burrow suffered a Grade III turf toe injury in Week 1. He underwent successful surgery and is likely to miss the next three months. The team designated him to return on Monday, although they have already ruled him out for Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: The Bengals signed veteran Joe Flacco on Tuesday. He started in Week 6 and immediately stabilized the offense as a whole.

Mike Gesicki - TE (pectoral)

Gesicki was placed on injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 6. He will miss at least four games.

Fantasy Impact: Fellow tight end Tanner Hudson also departed the team’s Week 6 loss with a concussion and Drew Sample is dealing with a knee injury. Hudson was limited at Week 8’s Wednesday practice. Noah Fant is TE1-viable for as long as he remains the Bengals’ lone, healthy tight end.

Samaje Perine - RB (ankle)

Perine was labeled “week-to-week” with a high-ankle sprain.

Fantasy Impact: The Cincinnati backfield has been less than stellar from a fantasy perspective in 2025, although starter Chase Brown saw a ridiculous 96% snap rate after Perine departed in Week 9. Rookie Tahj Brooks is on hand to soak up change of pace duties for as long as Perine remains sidelined.

◆ Cleveland Browns

The Browns suddenly find themselves mostly healthy ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Ravens.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers remain relatively healthy ahead of a Week 11 showdown with the Bengals.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1 and is eligible to be activated in Week 5. The team stated that the veteran back is “making progress” and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb is now in a game script-dependent rushing role, while rookie Woody Marks plays on passing downs and in trailing game scripts. The team kept Marks on the field, in scoring position, late in their Week 7 loss to the Seahawks, notably involving Marks on three straight plays that culminated in a receiving touchdown.

Cade Stover - TE (foot)

The Texans placed Stove on injured reserve before Week 2.

Fantasy Impact: Stover will miss at least four games. His absence should add one or two targets to tight end Dalton Schultz‘s weekly workload. The uptick is not enough to make Schultz a reliable TE1.

C.J. Stroud - QB (concussion)

Stroud left the team’s Week 9 loss to the Broncos with a concussion and was placed in the league’s protocol. He was ruled out for Week 10 on Wednesday and remains in the league’ concussion protocol, as of Tuesday.

Fantasy Impact: Backup Davis Mills led an inspired comeback to will the Texans to a win over the Jaguars. He would be in line to start again in Week 11 should Stroud be unable to clear protocol in time.

Nick Chubb - RB (foot)

The Texans added Chubb to the injury report with a foot injury on Wednesday. Chubb suffered a season-ending broken foot in Week 15 last year. Whether he injured the same foot is currently unknown. He was removed from the injury report Friday after logging a full practice and will play against the Jaguars.

Fantasy Impact: No. 2 running back Woody Marks must be rostered everywhere. He would be an RB2 with RB1 upside if he were allowed to operate as the team’s featured running back.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson - QB (eye)

Richardson suffered a “freak accident” ahead of Week 6 in which an elastic band snapped a piece of metal hit him in the eye, fracturing his orbital bone. He was placed on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Richardson has been off the fantasy radar all season with Daniel Jones’ career reemergence. Backup quarterback Riley Leonard can be stashed in superflex leagues, if need be.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange - TE (hip)

Strange was unable to finish the team’s Week 5 game against the Chiefs due to a hip injury. The team placed him on injured reserve the very next day. He was designated to return Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Strange currently stands as fantasy’s TE20 in PPR scoring, but his 15.3% team target share ties for second among Jaguars pass catchers. Journeyman Hunter Long stepped into the primary pass-catching role following Strange’s departure, but he is unlikely to become a viable starter. Fantasy managers should expect the Jaguars’ established wide receivers and running backs to compete for chunks of Strange’s vacated target share.

Brian Thomas Jr. - WR (ankle)

Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 9. He did not practice the following Wednesday and was ruled out for Week 10 on Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Thomas has already dealt with wrist and shoulder injuries in an extremely disappointing season this year.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (hamstring)

Ridley strained his hamstring in Week 6 and has been unable to suit up on game day since then. He did not play in Week 9 but could return after the team’s Week 10 bye.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike and rookie tight end Gunnar Helm benefited the most in Ridley’s absence, although a Week 10 bye could afford the veteran alpha enough time to return to the field when the team hosts the Texans in Week 11.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

Marvin Mims - WR (concussion)

Mims has been ruled out for Week 10, marking his second game missed following the concussion he suffered in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: It could be difficult for Mims to clear concussion protocol before the team’s Thursday Night Football meeting with the Raiders. Troy Franklin saw the biggest boost in snap rate and route participation against the Texans, drawing a team-high 10 targets in the win.

J.K. Dobbins - RB (foot)

Dobbins reportedly suffered a significant foot injury in the team’s Week 10 win over the Raiders and is “awaiting a second opinion.”

Fantasy Impact: Rookie RJ Harvey would be in line to see a noticeable increase to what has been a modest snap rate should Dobbins miss any time, although Tyler Badie would likely remain frustratingly involved. Harvey would warrant RB2 status in Dobbins’ absence.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco - RB (knee)

Pacheco is considered “week-to-week” after spraining his MCL in Week 8 against the Commanders. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that Pacheco “may take more time.”

Fantasy Impact: Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt operated as the early-down rusher and goal-line back in Pacheco’s absence, finding paint for the fifth time this season against the Bills. The team’s Week 10 bye could afford Pacheco enough time to return when they take the field against the Broncos in Week 11, but fantasy managers can continue to ride Hunt should Pacheco’s absence extend through the bye.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith - QB (quad)

Smith gutted through was is being called a quad contusion throughout the fourth quarter in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Broncos.

Fantasy Impact: Regardless of how hobbled Smith appeared in Week 10, we expect him to be ready to go when the Raiders take on the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Omarion Hampton - RB (ankle)

Hampton was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Commanders. He will miss the next four games, at minimum. Recent reports indicate he was still in a walking boot following the team’s Week 8 win over the Vikings and will not have his practice window opened until after the team’s Week 12 bye.

Fantasy Impact: Running back Kimani Vidal continues to operate as the team’s clear lead back after handling a 64% snap rate or higher in all four games following Hampton’s injury. That said, season-ending injuries to both tackles has influenced the team’s ability to consistently run the football, resulting in sporadic fantasy production from Vidal.

Oronde Gadsden - TE (quad)

The breakout rookie is reportedly “day-to-day” with a quad contusion suffered in Week 10.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers can breath a collective sigh of relief after Gadsden departed the team’s Week 10 win over the Steelers. The “day-to-day” tag gives Gadsden a chance to suit up when the Chargers face the Jaguars in Week 11.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle/knee)

Sanders was injured in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5. He was ruled out for Week 6 before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role. Jaydon Blue should still be stashed on benches after faring well in pass-protection in limited action.

◆ New York Giants

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Cam Skattebo - RB (ankle)

Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The backfield in New York should revert to a timeshare headed by veteran Tyrone Tracy in Skattebo’s absence. Devin Singletary remains on hand for change-of-pace duties. Treat Tracy as a low-end RB2 for the remainder of the season.

Jaxson Dart - QB (concussion)

Dart departed the team’s Week 10 loss to the Bears with a concussion.

Fantasy Impact: Dart now appears to be in legitimate danger of missing the team’s Week 11 game against Packers in what will be the first game played without head coach Brian Daboll, who was fired Monday. That sets veteran Russell Wilson up to start, although the new regime could turn to Jameis Winston considering the marked shortcomings of Wilson in limited action this season.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are healthy coming out of their Week 10 win over the Packers.

◆ Washington Commanders

Noah Brown - WR (groin, knee)

Brown was placed on injured reserve in Week 7.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receivers Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore are splitting the vacated role, making them difficult to trust as re-draft FLEX options. McCaffrey’s 2.84 yards per route run notably lead the team by 1.05. His exceptional per-play efficiency could earn him more work as the season progresses.

Jayden Daniels - QB (elbow)

Daniels dislocated the elbow in his left, non-throwing arm in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. The team said there is no timetable for his return, but the second-year quarterback could have avoided a season-ending injury after X-rays revealed he avoided a fracture. He was ruled out for Week 10.

Fantasy Impact: Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders for the foreseeable future, slightly denting the fantasy upside of all primary skill position players in the process. Fantasy managers in a bind could do worse than taking a flier on Mariota, considering his rushing upside.

Terry McLaurin - WR (quad)

McLaurin aggravated his quad injury in Week 8. He did not play in Week 9 against the Seahawks and is not expected to play in Week 10 against the Lions. He has already been ruled for Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end Zach Ertz and, to some degree, running back Jeremy McNichols have proven themselves as the most reliable remaining pass catchers.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

The Bears emerged from their Week 10 win over the Giants absent any fantasy relevant injuries.

◆ Detroit Lions

The Lions remain relatively healthy through 10 weeks.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone/foot)

Reed fractured his collarbone in the Packers’ Week 2 game against the Commanders and was already playing through a Jones fracture in his foot. When news of the expected collarbone surgery broke, the Packers were reportedly hoping to get Reed back in November. Reed then revealed that he underwent surgery to correct his Jones fracture as well. It is unknown whether this will extend his recovery timeline.

Fantasy Impact: Reed can be stashed in injured reserve spots, but he does not need to be held in leagues without them.

Matthew Golden - WR (shoulder)

Golden was labeled as “day-to-day” by head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday and did not play in Week 10 against the Eagles.

Fantasy Impact: Golden has yet to take on a featured role in the Green Bay offense, a role that only lessened with the return of Christian Watson in Week 8. Fantasy managers can send the rookie to the bench in the immediate future. Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams are also listed as questionable. Christian Watson and Malik Heath could each see additional run.

Tucker Kraft - TE (knee)

Kraft suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: Kraft’s breakout season comes to an end prematurely after the untimely knee injury. Luke Musgrave should be rostered in all formats as he likely enters a featured role for the Packers.

Romeo Doubs - WR (chest)

Doubs departed the team’s Week 10 loss to the Eagles with a chest injury and did not return.

Fantasy Impact: Christian Watson led the team in snaps while it was Dontayvion Wicks that led the team with 10 targets following the departure of Doubs. The Packers suddenly find themselves bereft of pass-catchers in the wake of Tucker Kraft’s season-ending knee injury and rookie Matthew Golden‘s shoulder injury, but they get a fantasy friendly matchup with the reeling Giants in Week 11. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week here.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz - QB (shoulder)

Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after playing through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Fantasy Impact: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons remained healthy through their Week 10 loss to the Colts.

◆ Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan - WR (hamstring)

McMillan is listed as questionable for Week 10 after being added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury. He played through the injury but is a player to monitor ahead of a Week 11 rematch with the Falcons.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers will want to track his status closely ahead of inactives considering the late-week addition. This is now the third hamstring issue McMillan has dealt with during his rookie season. An absence would likely vault Jalen Coker into fantasy utility.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Kendre Miller - RB (ACL)

Miller suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Devin Neal should step into the primary change-of-pace role for the Saints in Miller’s absence. Lead back Alvin Kamara saw the highest snap rate since Week 2 following Miller’s departure and could be again looking at a workhorse role moving forward.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Jr. - WR (fibula)

Godwin was sidelined in Weeks 6-8. The team was on bye in Week 9, yet Godwin remains limited as of Wednesday. He was ruled out Friday for Week 10.

Fantasy Impact: See below.

Mike Evans - WR (collarbone, concussion)

Evans suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Lions. He is expected to miss “most of the season.”

Fantasy Impact: Evans managed to play just under two quarters before the injury after returning from three missed contests due to a hamstring injury. Considering the current state of the roster, rookie Emeka Egbuka is looking like a true league-winner.

Bucky Irving - RB (foot/shoulder)

Irving is considered week-to-week after injuring his foot in Week 4. He has not yet returned to practice. He was ruled out Friday for Week 10 and head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that there is still no timetable for his return.

Fantasy Impact: Fill-in starting running back Rachaad White out-touched fellow back running back Sean Tucker just 15-12 prior to the team’s Week 9 bye. Both players are currently on the FLEX radar.

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Fantasy Impact: The Buccaneers are reeling at wide receiver with McMillan, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 10 and will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams, though it could be as the Cardinals’ backup.

Fantasy Impact: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has finished as a QB1 in his last three games. He remains a viable streamer.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson has already undergone surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but is not expected to return in Week 10.

Fantasy Impact: It was Emari Demercado with the hot hand in Week 9, although Bam Knight remained involved. This appears to be a messy situation for fantasy purposes in the immediate future.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

Zay Jones - WR (Achilles)

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Jones filled a situational role for the Cardinals but his absence could provide additional run for veteran slot man Greg Dortch.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua - WR (chest)

Nacua suffered a chest injury that is labeled a fractured rib in the team’s Week 9 win over the Saints. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Nacua should be good to go in Week 10 against the 49ers after undergoing “scans” on Tuesday. He was removed from the injury report Friday and played against the 49ers.

Fantasy Impact: Nacua continues to pick up various injuries but currently expect him to be on the field come Sunday. He is an elite WR1 when on the field. Fantasy managers will want to continue to monitor his practice status in the immediate future.

Tutu Atwell - WR (hamstring)

The Rams placed Atwell on injured reserve Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Jordan Whittington is in line to soak up WR3 duties, if active, for a Rams offense heavily concentrated amongst Nacua, Davante Adams, and running back Kyren Williams. Whittington is listed as questionable with a back injury for Week 10.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy - QB (toe)

Purdy is considered week-to-week after suffering a setback in Week 4. He is listed as questionable for Week 10 after remaining limited throughout the week.

Fantasy Impact: 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones remains a high-end QB2 while Purdy is sidelined. The 49ers will likely keep Purdy sidelined until he is consistently practicing in full, so as to avoid another re-injury.

Ricky Pearsall - WR (knee)

Pearsall has not yet returned to practice since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 4. He was ruled out for Week 10 on Friday. The team said Monday that they “hope he can practice” this week ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Cardinals.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is the position group’s lone consistently fantasy-relevant player.

Brandon Aiyuk - WR (knee)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would not open Aiyuk’s 21-day practice window ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Cardinals.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

Tory Horton - WR (groin, shin)

Horton was added to the injury report Thursday with multiple ailments and did not play in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

Fantasy Impact: It’s unfortunate timing for the blazing rookie after his breakout performance in Week 9. Both Jake Bobo and Dareke Young have been ruled out, leaving the team with recent addition Rashid Shaheed potentially alone on the depth chart behind alpha Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Expect the team to elevate multiple wide receivers for game day in Week 10.