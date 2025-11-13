Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 11 of 2025 season

Joe Burrow is coming back, Jameis Winston is starting for the Giants and I’ll be in Philadelphia this weekend as Football Night in America is live and on-site for Lions-Eagles on NBC and Peacock. Gonna be a blast.

Before we start, a quick reminder – any Utilization stats you read below come from Dwain McFarland and his incredible Utilization Report on FantasyLife.com.

Thanks as always to my producer Damian Dabrowski for his help at various points in this column.

These are the 10 Facts You Need to Know Before Week 11.

1. Since Week 5, no team allows more fantasy points to opposing QBs than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

1A. In fact, four of the past five quarterbacks to face Jacksonville scored at least 26 points.

1B. It’s a list that includes Geno Smith.

1C. And Davis Mills.

1D. Dude.

1E. Justin Herbert rocket ship emoji.

2. In three of his four starts this season, Marcus Mariota has had at least 16 fantasy points.

2A. That includes two top 12 finishes.

2C. This week he faces the Miami Dolphins.

2D. For the season, only one team in the NFL has allowed more rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than the Miami Dolphins.

3. Since Week 4, Ashton Jeanty is averaging 19 touches per game.

3A. Running backs that have seen at least 15 touches against Dallas are averaging 130 yards from scrimmage per game.

3B. Averaging.

4. Since Joe Flacco became the starter, Chase Brown is the 11th best RB in fantasy football.

4A. He’s had three straight games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

4B. In Week 9, Brown played 95% of the snaps and had 100% of the RB touches.

4C. Samaje Perine is still dealing with that ankle sprain.

5. Over the past two games, Emari Demercado has had 182 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches.

5A. On the season, he’s averaging 9.0 yards per carry.

5B. That’s not a typo.

5C. In fact, 23% of his runs this year have gained at least 10 yards.

5D. Since Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.

5E. Look, I’m not saying he’s great or even good, but he’s better than you think he is, and you could do worse if you’re desperate.

5F. I may or may not have the said the exact to my wife the night we met.

6. Since Week 5, there has been only game where Jaylen Waddle didn’t get at least 80 yards.

6A. He’s averaging 16 FPPG during that stretch.

6B. My beloved Commanders have given up at least 20 fantasy points to an opposing WR in four straight games.

6C. FOUR.

6D. Sigh.

7. Since Week 7, DeVonta Smith has a 41% target share.

7A. WRs that see at least a 25% target share vs the Detroit Lions this year are averaging 20.5% PPG.

8. Speaking of target share, this season, when Khalil Shakir gets at least a 20% target share, he averages 14.4 PPG.

8A. Dalton Kincaid is likely OUT this week.

8B. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers allow the seventh-most YAC per reception to WRs.

9. Since Week 7, the sixth-best tight end in fantasy is… Dalton Schultz.

9A. He’s had at least 13 points in three of his past four games.

9B. Since Week 4 he’s only had one game with a target share below 19%.

10. Since Week 5, the 10th best tight in fantasy is Cade Otton.

10A. He’s had double-digit fantasy points in that stretch for every single game but one.

10B. Over the last five games he’s averaging 7.4 targets a game.