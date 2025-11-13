Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 11 of 2025 season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
San Francisco 49ers Play Los Angeles Rams During NFL Game At Levi's Stadium In Santa Clara
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_bte_49ersatcards_251113.jpg
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers-Cardinals markets
nbc_dps_kevinloveintv_251113.jpg
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
San Francisco 49ers Play Los Angeles Rams During NFL Game At Levi's Stadium In Santa Clara
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_bte_49ersatcards_251113.jpg
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers-Cardinals markets
nbc_dps_kevinloveintv_251113.jpg
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 11 of 2025 season

  
Published November 13, 2025 11:38 AM

Joe Burrow is coming back, Jameis Winston is starting for the Giants and I’ll be in Philadelphia this weekend as Football Night in America is live and on-site for Lions-Eagles on NBC and Peacock. Gonna be a blast.

Before we start, a quick reminder – any Utilization stats you read below come from Dwain McFarland and his incredible Utilization Report on FantasyLife.com.

A reminder to catch Fantasy Football Happy Hour every weekday at Noon ET on YouTube and of course, it’s also available on Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, and wherever you get your podcasts. And every Sunday morning we do Fantasy Football Pregame from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

This Sunday we will be LIVE from the Linc in Philadelphia. We’ve done it a bunch this year but it still blows my mind. Being able to do a fantasy football pregame show live from a NFL stadium’s field hours before an actual NFL game will be played there. I’m living that Fantasy Life, indeed.

Let’s get to it.

Thanks as always to my producer Damian Dabrowski for his help at various points in this column.

These are the 10 Facts You Need to Know Before Week 11.

1. Since Week 5, no team allows more fantasy points to opposing QBs than the Jacksonville Jaguars.
1A. In fact, four of the past five quarterbacks to face Jacksonville scored at least 26 points.
1B. It’s a list that includes Geno Smith.
1C. And Davis Mills.
1D. Dude.
1E. Justin Herbert rocket ship emoji.
2. In three of his four starts this season, Marcus Mariota has had at least 16 fantasy points.
2A. That includes two top 12 finishes.
2C. This week he faces the Miami Dolphins.
2D. For the season, only one team in the NFL has allowed more rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than the Miami Dolphins.
3. Since Week 4, Ashton Jeanty is averaging 19 touches per game.
3A. Running backs that have seen at least 15 touches against Dallas are averaging 130 yards from scrimmage per game.
3B. Averaging.
4. Since Joe Flacco became the starter, Chase Brown is the 11th best RB in fantasy football.
4A. He’s had three straight games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.
4B. In Week 9, Brown played 95% of the snaps and had 100% of the RB touches.
4C. Samaje Perine is still dealing with that ankle sprain.
5. Over the past two games, Emari Demercado has had 182 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches.
5A. On the season, he’s averaging 9.0 yards per carry.
5B. That’s not a typo.
5C. In fact, 23% of his runs this year have gained at least 10 yards.
5D. Since Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.
5E. Look, I’m not saying he’s great or even good, but he’s better than you think he is, and you could do worse if you’re desperate.
5F. I may or may not have the said the exact to my wife the night we met.
6. Since Week 5, there has been only game where Jaylen Waddle didn’t get at least 80 yards.
6A. He’s averaging 16 FPPG during that stretch.
6B. My beloved Commanders have given up at least 20 fantasy points to an opposing WR in four straight games.
6C. FOUR.
6D. Sigh.
7. Since Week 7, DeVonta Smith has a 41% target share.
7A. WRs that see at least a 25% target share vs the Detroit Lions this year are averaging 20.5% PPG.
8. Speaking of target share, this season, when Khalil Shakir gets at least a 20% target share, he averages 14.4 PPG.
8A. Dalton Kincaid is likely OUT this week.
8B. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers allow the seventh-most YAC per reception to WRs.
9. Since Week 7, the sixth-best tight end in fantasy is… Dalton Schultz.
9A. He’s had at least 13 points in three of his past four games.
9B. Since Week 4 he’s only had one game with a target share below 19%.
10. Since Week 5, the 10th best tight in fantasy is Cade Otton.
10A. He’s had double-digit fantasy points in that stretch for every single game but one.
10B. Over the last five games he’s averaging 7.4 targets a game.

Mentions
Matthew Berry Matthew Berry Seattle Seahawks Primary Logo Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams Primary Logo Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers Primary Logo San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Primary Logo Arizona Cardinals Philadelphia Eagles Primary Logo Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders New York Giants Secondary Logo New York Giants Tampa Bay Buccaneers Primary Logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers Primary Logo Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons Primary Logo Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints Primary Logo New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Primary Logo Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Primary Logo Detroit Lions Chicago Bears Primary Logo Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Primary Logo Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers Primary Logo Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders Primary Logo Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Primary Logo New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Primary Logo Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Primary Logo Miami Dolphins Jets-Logo.svg New York Jets Indianapolis Colts Primary Logo Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars Primary Logo Jacksonville Jaguars Texans-Logo.svg Houston Texans Tennessee Titans Primary Logo Tennessee Titans Pittsburgh Steelers Primary Logo Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens Primary Logo Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals Primary Logo Cincinnati Bengals browns-color-logo.svg Cleveland Browns NFL