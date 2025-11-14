How to watch Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles this week as two of the NFC’s top teams clash on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Lions vs Eagles game.

Detroit Lions:

Last season, the Lions boasted the highest scoring offense in the league, averaging 33.2 points per game under Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson. While Johnson moved on to be the head coach for the Chicago Bears, Detroit’s offense hasn’t missed a beat. The team, coming off a dominant 44-22 victory over the Commanders in Week 10, is currently averaging 31.4 points per game.

Goff completed 25-of-33, throwing for 320 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. RB Jahmyr Gibbs had 172 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns, while WR Jameson Williams made six catches for a season-high 119 receiving yards, with one touchdown.

Head coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling duties from OC John Morton on Sunday.

“This is a collaborative effort now,” said Campbell. “I was taking input from John Morton the whole time… This is all-encompassing. We all work together… I just wanted to change it up a little bit. Let’s just see if maybe a different play-caller can maybe get us a little rhythm. That’s all. And it honestly is nothing more than that.”

Philadelphia Eagles:

Philadelphia enters Week 11 on a three-game win streak, and while they were held to a season-low 10 points in Monday night’s victory over Green Bay, the Eagles have still found ways to score. Despite ranking 23rd in total offense and twelfth in scoring offense, they boast a league-best red zone offense, converting 80.95% of their red zone drives to touchdowns this season.

Hurts already has 21 touchdowns this season (16 passing, 5 rushing), and only three turnovers. He is the first player in league history with at least 15 touchdown passes, five or more touchdown runs, and one interception or fewer in his team’s first nine games of a season.

The Eagles (7-2) are the only team in the NFC East division with a winning record this season. Their 3.5-game lead over the Cowboys is the largest division lead in the NFL.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles:

When: Sunday, November 16

Sunday, November 16 Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock



How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

