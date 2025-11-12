Nick Sirianni is “close to being done” answering A.J. Brown questions

The Eagles continue to have an A.J. Brown problem. Mainly because they continue to fail to get the ball to A.J. Brown as often as they should.

He had two targets on Monday night before an analytics-defying fourth-down decision to throw a home run ball from the Green Bay 35 while Philly held a three-point lead.

Coach Nick Sirianni said after the game that the goal was to end it with a touchdown on a 50-50 ball to a single-covered Brown. If the pass hadn’t been underthrown, that may have happened. But it was, and the pass was incomplete. If the Eagles had blown the game, Sirianni would have never heard the end of it.

As it stands, he’s not hearing the end of questions about Brown. On Tuesday night, Brown said during a Twitch stream, “If you got me on fantasy, man, get rid of me.”

During his Wednesday press conference, Sirianni was asked about Brown’s latest remarks.

“Yeah, guys, I’m close to being done answering these questions with this,” Sirianni said, via Sports Radio 94WIP.com. “He’s working hard and he is a big part of this game plan and will be a big part of the game plan going forward. And, he’s working like crazy when he’s here and I’m excited to have him.”

In eight games this season, Brown has 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns. More than a fourth of those yards came during a Week 7 game against the Vikings, during which Brown caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

His three targets on Monday night were his second-lowest of the season. And Brown has been vocal in the past about his frustrations.

For good reason. He’s a rare talent, the kind of player who should be getting the ball thrown his way whenever he’s in single coverage. That’s currently not happening. Until it does, the issues will continue — whether Sirianni wants to answer questions about it or not.

The best way to not answer questions about it is to end the questions. And the questions will end once the Eagles take full advantage of Brown’s skills, starting on Sunday night against the Lions.

Until that happens, only one question is necessary: Why aren’t they doing it?