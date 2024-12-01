What NFL games are on today: Week 13 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
The San Francisco 49ers (5-6) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-2) tonight on Sunday Night Football. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s 49ers vs Bills game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
Sunday, December 1:
*All times are listed as ET
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on Fox
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS
Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on Fox
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. NBC and Peacock
Monday, December 2:
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch 49ers vs Bills:
- When: Sunday, December 1
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.