What NFL games are on today: Week 13 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

The San Francisco 49ers (5-6) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-2) tonight on Sunday Night Football. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s 49ers vs Bills game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

Sunday, December 1:

*All times are listed as ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on Fox

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. NBC and Peacock

Monday, December 2:

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch 49ers vs Bills:

When: Sunday, December 1

Sunday, December 1 Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.