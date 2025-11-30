What NFL games are on today: Week 13 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 13 of the NFL season is in full gear. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

The Washington Commanders (3-8) host the Denver Broncos (9-2) tonight on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are coming off a bye in Week 12. The Commanders, struggling with injuries this season — most notably to QB Jayden Daniels, who has played in only six games — are on a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have won eight straight and enter Week 13 with a two-game lead over the Chargers for first place in the AFC West.

Live coverage of tonight’s Broncos vs Commanders game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.



What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, November 30:

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock

Monday, December 1:

New York Giants at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders:

When: Sunday, November 30

Sunday, November 30 Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

What devices does Peacock support?

NFL on Xfinity:

