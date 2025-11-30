 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Schedule Primer: Warriors march on without Stephen Curry
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Love gets hurt but returns as No. 9 Notre Dame routs Stanford 49-20
NCAA Football: UCLA at Southern California
Makai Lemon catches big TD pass after benching, and No. 19 USC races past rival UCLA 29-10

Top Clips

flagg.jpg
HLs: Flagg erupts for 35, Mavericks edge Clippers
nuggets-suns.jpg
HLs: Nuggets handle Suns behind Jokic, Murray
jimmy.jpg
Highlights: Butler leads Warriors past Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: Week 13 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

  
Published November 30, 2025 06:00 AM

Week 13 of the NFL season is in full gear. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

The Washington Commanders (3-8) host the Denver Broncos (9-2) tonight on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are coming off a bye in Week 12. The Commanders, struggling with injuries this season — most notably to QB Jayden Daniels, who has played in only six games — are on a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have won eight straight and enter Week 13 with a two-game lead over the Chargers for first place in the AFC West.

Live coverage of tonight’s Broncos vs Commanders game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 13 NFL power rankings

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 13: Baker Mayfield’s shoulder; updates on Daniel Jones, Omarion Hampton
Follow the latest injury news for fantasy football lineups in Week 13.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, November 30:

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Monday, December 1:

New York Giants at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2025 season

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders:

  • When: Sunday, November 30
  • Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

