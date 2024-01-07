What NFL games are on today: Week 18 NFL Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Week 18, the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season is here and as usual, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another week of action-packed NFL excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

This week on Sunday Night Football features a primetime thriller you won’t want to miss! It’s Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills vs Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium with the division title on the line. The Miami Dolphins have already punched their ticket to the playoffs but the Buffalo Bills have a little more at stake. A win from the Bills guarantees a playoff bid, however, a loss puts their fate in the hands of the Steelers and Jaguars. One of those teams will need to lose to keep Buffalo’s playoff hopes alive.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins match up as well as the full list of NFL games that are on today, with live stream info.

Click here for the current AFC and NFC standings and clinching scenarios for Week 18.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, January 7:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock



How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

