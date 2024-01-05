How to watch Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream for Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins game

It’s the Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins this week on Sunday Night Football. As the regular season comes to a close, Buffalo and Miami face off for the division title. The Dolphins have already secured a playoff spot, while the Bills look to make one final push.



RELATED: PFT’s Week 18 2023 NFL power rankings

See how it all unfolds this Sunday in primetime. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also available on Universo.

RELATED: NFL Playoff Picture 2023 - Updated AFC and NFC Standings, Clinching Scenarios for Week 18

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

RELATED: FMIA Week 17 - The Detroit debacle

Click here for the current AFC and NFC standings and clinching scenarios for Week 18.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills can guarantee their path to the postseason with a win against the Dolphins this week. If they lose, they’ll have to rely on a loss from the Jacksonville Jaguars or Pittsburgh Steelers to keep their playoff hopes alive, despite being the number 6 seed in the AFC.

Buffalo defeated the New England Patriots 27-21 in Week 17. Allen finished 15-of-30 for 169 passing yards and an interception, and rushed for 44 yards with two touchdowns on the ground. The sixth-year QB’s turnovers have been an issue for the Bills this season. Allen’s 19 turnovers are tied for second in the NFL, while his career high of16 interceptions are second most in the league.

The Bills look to earn their fourth straight division title, which would be their longest streak since 1988-91.

RELATED: Sean McDermott - Bills want to get Stefon Diggs more involved in the offense

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins fell 56-19 against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. Tagovailoa went 22-of-38 for 237 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions before leaving the game late in the 4th quarter with a shoulder injury. Dolphins Head coach Mike McDaniel is not concerned. Tagovailoa told reporters after the game that his throwing shoulder was “good, just a little sore.”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Dolphins Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb who will be out for the rest of the year after tearing his ACL in the loss.

Miami earned a playoff berth in Week 16 and will need to take the division title in order to avoid a Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend. The Dolphins look to earn their first playoff win since the 2000 season.



RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa fully participates in practice with left shoulder, quadriceps injuries

How to watch Sunday Night Football:

Who: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins When: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

RELATED: When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs start?

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.



If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

