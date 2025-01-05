What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

All eyes are on Ford Field in Week 18 as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The winner gets home-field advantage in the Playoffs and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Live coverage of this week’s Vikings vs Lions Sunday Night Football matchup begins at 7 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below to find out how to catch all of the NFL action tonight.

Sunday, January 5:

*All times are listed as ET

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. on CBS

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on CBS

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. on FOX

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on FOX

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

When: Sunday, January 5

Sunday, January 5 Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.