What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

  
Published January 5, 2025 05:00 AM

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

All eyes are on Ford Field in Week 18 as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The winner gets home-field advantage in the Playoffs and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

RELATED: When do the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs start? Schedule, start date for 2024 postseason

Live coverage of this week’s Vikings vs Lions Sunday Night Football matchup begins at 7 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below to find out how to catch all of the NFL action tonight.

RELATED: NFL Playoff Picture 2024 - Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 18

Sunday, January 5:

*All times are listed as ET

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. on CBS

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on CBS

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. on FOX

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on FOX

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions:

  • When: Sunday, January 5
  • Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: PFT’s Week 18 2024 NFL power rankings

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

RELATED:

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.