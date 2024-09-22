What NFL games are on today: Week 3 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.



Tonight Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Chiefs vs Falcons game, as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

Sunday, September 22:

*All times are listed as ET

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. - Fox

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. - CBS

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. - CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. - Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. - CBS

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. - Fox

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. - Fox

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. - CBS

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. - CBS

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. - Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. - Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. - Fox

Monday, September 23:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. - ABC

Chiefs are the ‘ultimate find a way to win team':

Chiefs are the 'ultimate find a way to win team' Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Chiefs victory over the Bengals in Week 2, discussing how Kansas City continues to find ways to win as a complete football team.

Confidence meter - 0-2 teams to make the playoffs:

Confidence meter: 0-2 teams to make the playoffs Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on how optimistic they are about teams that are off to a rough start turning things around for the postseason.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.