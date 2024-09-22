What NFL games are on today: Week 3 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
Tonight Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Chiefs vs Falcons game, as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
Sunday, September 22:
*All times are listed as ET
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. - Fox
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. - CBS
Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. - CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. - Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. - CBS
Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. - Fox
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. - Fox
Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. - CBS
Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. - CBS
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. - Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. - Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. - Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, September 23:
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. - ABC
Chiefs are the ‘ultimate find a way to win team':
Confidence meter - 0-2 teams to make the playoffs:
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.