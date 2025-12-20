 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants put Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve

  
Published December 20, 2025 05:21 PM

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s season is over.

The Giants placed Thibodeaux on injured reserve on Saturday because of the shoulder injury that has kept him out of the team’s last four games. Thibodeaux had 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks in the 10 games he did play this season.

The Giants exercised their option on Thibodeaux’s contract for the 2026 season. He’s set to make a fully guaranteed salary of $14.751 million.

Cornerback Art Green was activated from injured reserve to fill Thibodeaux’s roster spot. The Giants also elevated defensive lineman Elijah Chatman and kicker Ben Sauls from the practice squad for their game against the Vikings.