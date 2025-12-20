Giants put Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s season is over.

The Giants placed Thibodeaux on injured reserve on Saturday because of the shoulder injury that has kept him out of the team’s last four games. Thibodeaux had 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks in the 10 games he did play this season.

The Giants exercised their option on Thibodeaux’s contract for the 2026 season. He’s set to make a fully guaranteed salary of $14.751 million.

Cornerback Art Green was activated from injured reserve to fill Thibodeaux’s roster spot. The Giants also elevated defensive lineman Elijah Chatman and kicker Ben Sauls from the practice squad for their game against the Vikings.