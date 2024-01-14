What NFL games are on today: Wild Card Weekend NFL Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Tune to NBC and Peacock this weekend as the 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off. On Saturday, action kicked off with C.J. Stroud and the Texans defeating Joe Flacco and the Browns in dominant fashion, 45-14. In sub-zero temperatures with Taylor Swift watching on, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took down Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins 26-7. One major schedule note: the game between the No. 7 Steelers and No. 2 Bills, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed to Monday due to massive expected storms in the Buffalo area.

But there’s still two games on the slate for Sunday, starting with the No. 7 Green Bay Packers taking on the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys. Then, the excitement continues on NBC and Peacock as the LA Rams head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions at 8:00 PM ET.

See below for additional information on how to watch every NFL Wild Card Weekend game. The 2023 NFL Playoffs will have some of the most highly anticipated games streaming on Peacock. Sign up here to watch on-the-go or from the comfort of your own home.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, January 14:

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on FOX

LA Rams vs Detroit Lions at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

Monday, January 15:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at 4:30 PM ET on CBS

(Note: This game was postponed from Sunday to Monday afternoon due to a winter storm.)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 PM on ESPN/ABC

Wild Card Weekend Scores

No. 4 Houston Texans 45, No. 5 Cleveland Browns 14 (recap here)

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs 26, No. 6 Miami Dolphins 7 (recap here)

How can I watch Wild Card Weekend games on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Wild Card Weekend games on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Wild Card Weekend games on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

Yes, the Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card Weekend match up up will ONLY be available on Peacock, this Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 PM ET. Click here for an easy sign-up and find the best flexible plan for you.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

