What NFL playoff games are on today: Divisional Round Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

The quest for the Lombardi trophy continues today with an action-packed Divisional Round weekend. Head to NBC and Peacock this Sunday, January 21 as Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET with Football Night in America. Kick off is at 3:00 PM ET.

See below for additional information on how to watch each Divisional Round game.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, January 20:

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (ABC, ESPN) - 4:30 PM ET

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (Fox) - 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 21:

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) - 6:30 PM ET

Wild Card Weekend Analysis:

Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance The FNIA crew break down the first half of Super Wild Card Weekend, where the Texans made a statement against the Browns, the Chiefs stuck out a cold win against the Dolphins and the Packers upset the Cowboys.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions:

When: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Time: 3:00 PM ET (pregame coverage at 2:00 pm ET

3:00 PM ET (pregame coverage at 2:00 pm ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo



