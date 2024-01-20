 Skip navigation
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Brandon Miller shines vs. Spurs
NHOF Class of 2024 Blue Jacket Ceremony
Legacy of 2024 Hall of Fame class continues with future NASCAR generations
SX San Francisco 2024 Hunter Lawrence leads Dylan Ferrandis.JPG
Hunter Lawrence's season starts in San Diego
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_hoc_ndpenn_240119.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame defeats Penn State 4-1
nbc_cyc_tourdownunderstage5hl_240119.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Men's Tour Down Under, Stage 5
nbc_gc_mitsubishielectricrnd2_240119.jpg
Highlight: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Brandon Miller shines vs. Spurs
NHOF Class of 2024 Blue Jacket Ceremony
Legacy of 2024 Hall of Fame class continues with future NASCAR generations
SX San Francisco 2024 Hunter Lawrence leads Dylan Ferrandis.JPG
Hunter Lawrence’s season starts in San Diego
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_hoc_ndpenn_240119.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame defeats Penn State 4-1
nbc_cyc_tourdownunderstage5hl_240119.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Men’s Tour Down Under, Stage 5
nbc_gc_mitsubishielectricrnd2_240119.jpg
Highlight: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Rd. 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL playoff games are on today: Divisional Round Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

  
Published January 20, 2024 03:00 AM

The quest for the Lombardi trophy continues today with an action-packed Divisional Round weekend. Head to NBC and Peacock this Sunday, January 21 as Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET with Football Night in America. Kick off is at 3:00 PM ET.

Be sure to subscribe to Peacock and watch the game from the comfort of your own home or on-the go!

See below for additional information on how to watch each Divisional Round game.

RELATED: 2023-24 NFL Playoff Bracket - Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, January 20:

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (ABC, ESPN) - 4:30 PM ET

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (Fox) - 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 21:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (NBC, Peacock, Universo) - 3:00 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) - 6:30 PM ET

Wild Card Weekend Analysis:
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
The FNIA crew break down the first half of Super Wild Card Weekend, where the Texans made a statement against the Browns, the Chiefs stuck out a cold win against the Dolphins and the Packers upset the Cowboys.

RELATED: Super Bowls and Conference Odds for each team

How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions:

  • When: Sunday, January 21
  • Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET (pregame coverage at 2:00 pm ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock
  • Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How to watch the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch this Sunday’s Divisional Round match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream NFL Playoff games on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Mary Omatiga