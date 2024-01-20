Chiefs rule out Kadarius Toney, list Charles Omenihu and Willie Gay as questionable

Kansas City has made some late additions to their injury report for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

The Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who had previously been listed as questionable with hip and ankle injuries.

That means Toney won’t get a chance to participate in the rematch of the Chiefs-Bills regular-season game, which is best remembered for Toney appearing to score a game-winning touchdown off a sensational backward pass from Travis Kelce — only to have the play called off because Toney lined up offside.

The Chiefs also added Charles Omenihu to their injury report as questionable with an illness, and announced that Willie Gay is questionable with a neck injury. The neck injury is a lingering one for Gay, and the fact that the Chiefs now list him as questionable after saying yesterday that he would play suggests that he may have suffered a setback.