When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

  
Published January 24, 2024 09:33 AM

Detroit, Michigan will be the place where young athletes see the fruit of their hard work and sacrifice as NFL dreams come to fruition this spring. The 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 in the downtown area near Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. See below for everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft including the first round order.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Draft - First-Round Order, History and More

There’s plenty of NFL playoff action left to enjoy before then! NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond. See below for additional information.

Find the perfect Peacock plan that’s right for you - sign up here!

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?7

The 2024 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 25 and run through Saturday, April 27. There will be a total of 256 players selected over the course of the weekend.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place in the downtown area of Detroit, Michigan around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

What is the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

PickTeamNote
1Chicago Bearsvia Carolina Panthers
2Washington Commanders
3New England Patriots
4Arizona Cardinals
5Los Angeles Chargers
6New York Giants
7Tennessee Titans
8Atlanta Falcons
9Chicago Bears
10New York Jets
11Minnesota Vikings
12Denver Broncos
13Las Vegas Raiders
14New Orleans Saints
15Indianapolis Colts
16Seattle Seahawks
17Jacksonville Jaguars
18Cincinnati Bengals
19Los Angeles Rams
20Pittsburgh Steelers
21Miami Dolphins
22Philadelphia Eagles
23Houston Texansvia Cleveland Browns
24Dallas Cowboys
25Green Bay Packers
26Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27Arizona Cardinalsvia Houston Texans
28Kansas City Chiefs
29Buffalo Bills
30Detroit Lions
31San Francisco 49ers
32Baltimore Ravens

How many rounds are in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.

How many picks are in the 2024 NFL Draft?

There will be a total of 256 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is set to take place on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

How to watch NFL coverage on Peacock:

PFT Live:

Mike Florio and Chris Simms will be live every weekday at 7 a.m. ET leading into Super Bowl week and then the show will be live from Las Vegas every weekday at 1 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Simms Unbuttoned:

The show will be airing Wed., Jan. 24; Thur., Jan. 25; Mon., Jan. 29; and Wed., Jan. 31 from Stamford and then Tues., Feb. 6 and Fri., Feb. 9 from Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour:

Matthew Berry and Co. will be live on Thur., Jan. 25 and Mon., Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. ET before going on hiatus until Super Bowl week where they will be live from Las Vegas every weekday on Peacock at 12 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Rotoworld Football Show:

Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak will be giving fantasy analysis on the top NFL storylines every Tues. and Thur. leading into Super Bowl week and then ramping it up to three shows (Tues., Wed., Thur.) from Las Vegas. Watch on YouTube.

Bet the Edge:
Betting analysis from Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick will be published every weekday at 6 a.m. ET. Watch on YouTube

Brother From Another:
The show will be live every weekday during Super Bowl week at 3 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock and YouTube.