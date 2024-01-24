Detroit, Michigan will be the place where young athletes see the fruit of their hard work and sacrifice as NFL dreams come to fruition this spring. The 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 in the downtown area near Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. See below for everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft including the first round order.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?7

The 2024 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 25 and run through Saturday, April 27. There will be a total of 256 players selected over the course of the weekend.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place in the downtown area of Detroit, Michigan around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

What is the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Pick Team Note 1 Chicago Bears via Carolina Panthers 2 Washington Commanders 3 New England Patriots 4 Arizona Cardinals 5 Los Angeles Chargers 6 New York Giants 7 Tennessee Titans 8 Atlanta Falcons 9 Chicago Bears 10 New York Jets 11 Minnesota Vikings 12 Denver Broncos 13 Las Vegas Raiders 14 New Orleans Saints 15 Indianapolis Colts 16 Seattle Seahawks 17 Jacksonville Jaguars 18 Cincinnati Bengals 19 Los Angeles Rams 20 Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Miami Dolphins 22 Philadelphia Eagles 23 Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns 24 Dallas Cowboys 25 Green Bay Packers 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27 Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans 28 Kansas City Chiefs 29 Buffalo Bills 30 Detroit Lions 31 San Francisco 49ers 32 Baltimore Ravens

How many rounds are in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.

How many picks are in the 2024 NFL Draft?

There will be a total of 256 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is set to take place on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

