Who is performing the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show in New Orleans?

Super Bowl LIX is finally here, and while fans are eager to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling rematch of Super Bowl LVII — with history on the line as Kansas City aims for a three-peat — they’re just as excited to belt out the lyrics to “Not Like Us” when rapper Kendrick Lamar takes the stage for the halftime performance. Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox. See below to find out more about Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The rapper took home five Grammy Awards last Sunday, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for “Not Like Us,” which gained attention amid his feud with Canadian rapper Drake. Lamar previously performed at Super Bowl 56 in 2022, alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Song of the Year award for “Not Like Us” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Singer and songwriter SZA, who recently added actress to her resume, will take the stage with Lamar on Sunday. The duo’s most notable collaborations include “All the Stars,” the Oscar-nominated song featured in the 2018 film Black Panther, and “Doves in the Wind.” SZA, whose song “Saturn” won a Grammy last Sunday for Best R&B Song, also appears on Kendrick’s latest album “GNX.”

SZA performs at the United Center on Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS

What time is the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show is expected to start around 8/8:30 PM ET.

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl?

Louisiana native and five-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s Chiefs vs Eagles game.

Jon Batiste at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans, at Caesar’s Superdome — where the Saints play.

Where: Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans

Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans Date: Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 9 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox

Fox Live stream: Tubi

