NFLDallas CowboysNoah Igbinoghene

Noah
Igbinoghene

nbc_fnia_parsonsintvfull_230906.jpg
15:02
Parsons: Sports an escape from ‘living in chaos’
Micah Parsons sits down with Maria Taylor to share his experience growing up in Pennsylvania, how sports became an escape from reality, his relationship with his mother, and his rise with the Dallas Cowboys.
Tyler Smith won’t practice Wednesday, Cowboys hope he’s back by end of week
Watt questions the Jets as Super Bowl contenders
Evan Neal excited for another chance to face the Cowboys
What will happen to the Cowboys down the road?
Jones addresses communication of Lance trade
Dak is in position to play ‘hardball’ with Cowboys