Jordan Poyer cancels, un-cancels golf tournament at Trump-owned course

Jordan Poyer’s charity golf tournament at a golf course owned by Donald Trump is off. Unless it isn’t.

A week after Poyer canceled the event due to backlash for scheduling it at a property owned by the polarizing former president, Poyer has decided to go through with it.

Via Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News, Poyer’s representatives announced on Friday that the cancellation has been canceled , and that the July 10 outing will happen at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

“The Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open has been resumed and is scheduled to take place on July 10 at the Blue Monster course,” the statement declared.

Poyer had announced last Saturday in an Instagram video that the event would be canceled due to the negative response received by his marketing representatives and Erie County Medical Center Foundation. The decision apparently has created a rift between Poyer and ECMC, although the extent of it isn’t clear. Poyer is under contract to do commercials and appearances for ECMC, he told the Buffalo News he would no longer be working with ECMC, and his representatives said of ECMC, “Our commitment with them remains intact and we look forward to continuing to work together to help improve the lives of those in need.”

“I’m trying to put the sides away,” Poyer said regarding the clear divide that still exists between those who love and those who loathe the former president. “Let’s talk about me and you. Let’s talk about us. Let’s come together, regardless of what side you’re on.”

It sounds nice, even if it also sounds naive. Hardened feelings fueled by media echo chambers prevent Americans from coming together on many things. At this point, it will take something an alien invasion or an attack of killer tomatoes to get us to truly work together again.

