Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Poyer cancels, un-cancels golf tournament at Trump-owned course

  • By
  Mike Florio,
  • By
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 1, 2023 05:35 PM

Jordan Poyer’s charity golf tournament at a golf course owned by Donald Trump is off. Unless it isn’t.

A week after Poyer canceled the event due to backlash for scheduling it at a property owned by the polarizing former president, Poyer has decided to go through with it.

Via Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News, Poyer’s representatives announced on Friday that the cancellation has been canceled , and that the July 10 outing will happen at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

“The Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open has been resumed and is scheduled to take place on July 10 at the Blue Monster course,” the statement declared.

Poyer had announced last Saturday in an Instagram video that the event would be canceled due to the negative response received by his marketing representatives and Erie County Medical Center Foundation. The decision apparently has created a rift between Poyer and ECMC, although the extent of it isn’t clear. Poyer is under contract to do commercials and appearances for ECMC, he told the Buffalo News he would no longer be working with ECMC, and his representatives said of ECMC, “Our commitment with them remains intact and we look forward to continuing to work together to help improve the lives of those in need.”

“I’m trying to put the sides away,” Poyer said regarding the clear divide that still exists between those who love and those who loathe the former president. “Let’s talk about me and you. Let’s talk about us. Let’s come together, regardless of what side you’re on.”

It sounds nice, even if it also sounds naive. Hardened feelings fueled by media echo chambers prevent Americans from coming together on many things. At this point, it will take something an alien invasion or an attack of killer tomatoes to get us to truly work together again.