Commanders NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Washington’s draft picks for every round

Washington was one of the surprise stories of last season, improving from 4-13 in 2023 to 12-5 in 2024. Led by new head coach Dan Quinn and rookie QB Jayden Daniels, Washington won their first playoff game since the 2005 season, beating the Bucs in the Wild Card before upsetting the top-seeded Lions in the Divisional Round. The Commanders’ run came to an end in the NFC Championship Game (their first NFCCG appearance since 1991), where they lost against NFC East rivals Philadelphia.

Washington’s first pick of the draft is No. 29, marking the first year since 2014 that the Commanders do not have a top-25 pick. While Washington hit with Jayden Daniels (2nd overall) last season, they have struggled with their first round picks in recent years. In five drafts from 2019-2023, the Commanders had six first-round picks, and none of those six players are still with Washington.

Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 61

Round 3: No. 79 (from MIA via PHI)

Round 5: No. 147 (from NO)

Round 6: No. 205

Round 7: No. 236 (from DEN via PHI)

Round 7: No. 245