Giants NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of New York’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 06:22 AM

After losing a franchise-record 14 games last season, the Giants have the 3rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Brian Daboll’s team needs improvement at all levels, the hole at quarterback was filled with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. After signing a $160 million contract in 2023, Daniel Jones was benched and eventually released last season, with Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock splitting QB duties down the stretch.

A quarterback could be in the Giants’ draft plans this year, but they have plenty of other needs on both sides of the ball.

New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 3
Round 2: No. 34
Round 3: No. 65
Round 3: No. 99 (Compensatory)
Round 4: No. 105
Round 5: No. 154 (from SEA)
Round 7: No. 219
Round 7: No. 246 (from BUF)