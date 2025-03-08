Will Daniel Jones land a starting job for 2025?

After four NFL seasons, quarterback Daniel Jones received a significant contract from the Giants. Midway through its second season, the Giants moved on.

Now, the 2019 first-round pick heads toward free agency. He’s 27. He’s won a playoff game. And it became obvious after the Giants released Jones that he wasn’t the problem in New York.

So where will he land after the ongoing quarterback carousel spins to a stop? The first two spots have been filled. The Rams kept Matthew Stafford. The Raiders landed Geno Smith. Several obvious or potential starting jobs remain.

The teams currently looking for a solid option at QB1 are the Jets, Steelers, Browns, Titans, Colts (it’s an “open competition” there, with only Anthony Richardson on track to compete), the Giants (strike them from this list), and the Seahawks.

With Sam Darnold widely expected to land in Seattle, the most obvious potential landing spots for Jones are the Jets, Steelers, Browns, Titans, and Colts.

And, yes, it would be B-E-A-utiful if the 2025 Week 1 starters in New York are the same two guys from 2024, only with different teams.

The realistic candidates for the open starting jobs are Darnold, Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins (if he’s traded or cut), and possibly Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Flacco, and Drew Lock.

A couple of them could end up being placeholders for rookies like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Still, they’ll be the guy at least until the draft.

Back to Jones. In the coming game of musical chairs, there could be a seat for Jones atop a depth chart for him. If there isn’t, he becomes a viable option to stay in Minnesota.

There’s also a chance — slim, but still a chance — that the Vikings will opt for an open competition between Jones and J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings liked Jones enough last year to add him to the 53-man roster for the playoffs. And Jones liked his chances in the playoffs enough to give up a two-month head start on free agency for a piddly Wild Card game check.

Answers will come soon, because the music is about to get very loud. And because the chairs are going to keep filling up. By Wednesday, if not sooner, we could know where Jones will be for 2025.